Guess The Formerly Flabby Funbags

Which Hollyweird Actress Flashed Her Pasty Puppies At The Premiere? You may not recognize these funbags because they looked drastically different last year — but they belong to an actress with a pretty lengthy history in Hollyweird — although the quality of her projects started off pretty low and have gradually gotten worse. Hate to be harsh but it is what it is sis. The “starlet” was spotted at the premiere of her latest project — which actually has a cult following. Can you guess the actress? Hit the flip to see who she is.

Did y’all guess Tara Reid? She was spotted out with her boyfriend following the premiere for the latest installment of ‘Sharknado’. We actually think Tara should be applauded for still putting in work in such a difficult industry. PLUS she seems so much healthier and happier than even a year ago. If you don’t remember, hit the flip to go down memory lane. Oh, and do we have any ‘Sharknado’ fans reading this right now? Just asking!