Ne-Yo Approved: “Rapper” Crystal Smith Flaunts Her Spongey Cakes In The Studio — Are You Feeling These Bars? [Video]

Crystal Smith Pursuing A Rap Career?

Ne-Yo’s wife looks like she’s pursuing her own music career, as a rapper. Crystal Smith shared clips from a song she’s working on called “5150” are you feeling these bars?

The mama of two seems to be ready to start a whole new chapter, she’s not just working on music but on her sexxxy natural body. Hit the flip to see her flaunt her cakes and work out.