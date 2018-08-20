You’re Fired! Speechwriter For Infamous Orange One Gets Canned After Appearing Alongside Alt-Right Leader On Panel

White House Speechwriter Fired After Speaking At Conference Attended By White Nationalists

Welp… Looks like the White House is FINALLY trying to steer clear of relationships with white nationalists! Three people confirmed to The Washington Post that Darren Beattie, who worked for Vince Haley, the head of speechwriting at the White House and at times worked on speech projects for Stephen Miller, Trump’s top policy adviser and speechwriter, was terminated from his post after it was revealed he spoke at a conference attended by well-known white nationalists.

Darren Beattie was fired Friday after a media inquiry about his appearance at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club conference, where Beattie spoke on a panel alongside Peter Brimelow. Brimelow, founder of the anti-immigrant website Vdare.com, is a “white nationalist” and “regularly publishes works by white supremacists, anti-Semites, and others on the radical right,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy group that tracks extremists. Earlier this year, Brimelow described himself as a believer in “racial nationalism” who sees the future of the United States “precipitating out on racial lines.” CNN’s KFile, an investigative unit, published a report Sunday on Beattie and his appearance at the Mencken event, which has been attended in the past by white nationalist Richard Spencer. Spencer is a prominent figure in the “alt-right,” a movement whose adherents are known for espousing racist, sexist and anti-Semitic points of view. Once White House officials were informed about CNN’s pending report, Beattie reportedly was confronted and urged to step down immediately. But he apparently refused to resign, arguing that he was not racist and that he had made uncontroversial academic points at the Mencken gathering. When it became clear that Beattie would not resign, the people familiar with the matter said, the White House terminated him.

Yikes… What is it with these Trumpies feenin’ to be fired instead of resigning?

The above photo shows Peter Brimelow on the far left and Richard Spencer on the far right at an Alt-Righ conference hosted by the National Policy Institute in DC, the same year that Beattie attended the Mencken conference.

The White House confirmed Beattie’s termination to the Post:

“Mr. Beattie no longer works at the White House,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We don’t comment on personnel matters.”

Beattie, when reached by phone Sunday, declined to elaborate on his dismissal but provided The Post with a statement.

“In 2016 I attended the Mencken conference in question and delivered a stand-alone, academic talk titled ‘The Intelligentsia and the Right.’ I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely,” Beattie said in the statement. “It was the honor of my life to serve in the Trump Administration. I love President Trump, who is a fearless American hero, and continue to support him one hundred percent. I have no further comment.”

Welp… There you have it. Sounds like he’s totally devoted to Trump — even after being fired. It’s crazy how Trump and his team went from not even TRYING to hide their alt-right alliances to now completely trying to distance themselves. Is that impeachment we smell wafting from around the corner?