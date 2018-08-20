Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At Harlem Week

Iconic Singer Headed Uptown For Culmination Of Harlem Week

Janet Jackson was honored in Harlem Saturday for her cultural contributions in her life’s work as an entertainer.

Several thousand people didn’t let the rain stop them from coming out to see the legendary singer, dancer and actress during a special appearance at Harlem Week Saturday.

Harlem Week is an annual celebration that showcases the neighborhood uptown, its’ historic heritage and cultural legacy.

Jackson, 52, looked like a woman half her age when she took the stage during the surprise appearance. Children from a local school performed a dance in tribute to her, and later, New York State Assemblywoman Inez Dickens – who represents Harlem – gave Jackson a key to the city.

Jackson, who lived in Harlem while she was pregnant with her son, Eissa, thanked the kids for dancing as well as the crowd for coming out and spoke about how honored she was for the recognition.

Jackson’s surprise trip to Harlem capped her whirlwind weekend in New York City. On Friday, the diva appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she performed her new single “Made For Now,” before she and Daddy Yankee headed to the Meatpacking District for the launch of their new music video for “Made For Now.” Jackson ended the night with an after party at the Boom Boom Room.

And on Saturday, the “Rhythm Nation” songstress was spotted taking the subway like any other New Yorker before arriving in Harlem for her honor.

