DELIVERT! Mail Lady Bae Is So Thick You’ll Never Want Anyone To Touch Your Package Ever Again

Image via Instagram/@mixedbreeze

The Finest Mail Delivery Lady On Instagram

There is a brand new demographic of gorgeous women on Instagram with “traditional” occupations AND copious cakes and tremendous thigh meats. We’ve brought you anchor baes, teacher baes, flight attendant baes, lawyer baes, now, behold, mail lady bae!

This Instagram snack known as @mixedbreeze is a proud mail delivery person of Haitian descent who will consistently give your timeline what it needs come rain, sleet, hail, snow.

Flip the page to see much, much, MUCH more.