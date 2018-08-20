10 Reasons Why You NEED To Be At ONE Musicfest 2018

10 Very Good Reasons To Cop ONE Musicfest Tix

Atlanta’s annual sun-splashed spectacular is BYKE with a star-studded 2-day lineup headlined by Trap Titans T.I., 2 Chainz, Jeezy, legendary MC Nas, R&B Gawd Miguel, Big Sean and many, many more. Whew yes, OMF 2018 is definitely the move this September and we’ve put together an essential list of reasons why you, your mama and your cousin, too, need to pull up.

1. The Trap Titans – His Royal Trapness Tip, 4-time Trapper of the Year Jeezy AND Trap Mayor 2 Chainz performing for a hometown crowd–in the A–where it all started? BRUH, sounds extremely LIT and may not ever happen again.

2. Seas of sun-kissed snacks, melanin meals & well-moisturized baddies – all of the flyest (and finest) ladies in Atlanta will be there glowing and drinking their water. Fellas, if you’re looking for your future wife, she’ll definitely be there.

3. Un-chose fellas for the un-chose ladies – single ladies, we didn’t forget about you and know your future king will be at OMF. No, seriously, he’ll be there. Just rock your flyest ‘fit, sexiest lip and be ready.

4. Lit picnics – if you’re looking to bask in Black excellence (or just enjoy an amazing weekend afternoon with the homies or your homegirls), the lawn seating area is the move.

5. The food – a fleet of food trucks can be intimidating to newbies but, trust us, you’ll find whatever you want and it. will. be. fire.

6. Delicious non-meat eats – vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and every other -arian are often forgotten at meat eater-friendly festivals. NOT THIS TIME.

7. The vendors – and not just any vendors, the coolest, dopest, most exclusive Black-owned businesses in the city will be there ready to take ALLLL of your money and coins.

8. The celebs – imagine going to get a fish plate and bumping into your fave character from your fave show EVER. Hey Tichina!

9. Teedra Moses – everybody loves Teedra who doesn’t come out for any ‘ole body. Believe us, you don’t want to miss her.

10. George Clinton & Parliament – perfect opportunity to give LEGENDARY Funk Gawd George Clinton his flowers while he’s still with us, funkin’ it up.

Bonus: You might actually catch H.E.R. without her shades. Ha, probably not.

Make sure you cop your ONE Musicfest tix today!