Where Is Birdman? Toni Braxton Confirms She’s Postponed Her Cash Money Matrimony Because Of THIS

Toni Braxton Postpones Birdman Wedding

Toni Braxton’s Ca$h Money matrimony is on hold. The songstress/“Braxton Family Values” star recently confirmed that she and her boo Birdman, unfortunately, have put their wedding on ice—for now.

During the premiere episode, Toni told her sisters that she and Birdman a.k.a. “B” have pushed back their wedding. Why? Well because they’re both formidably busy.

“Y’all gotta help me with the wedding,” said Toni to Towanda and Trina. “I don’t have a wedding date. B and I got engaged seven months ago, but we haven’t set a date because of my schedule. I hate that. You’re supposed to set a date and stick to it. But unfortunately in our business it can be challenging sometimes.”

This comes after Toni also said “Braxton Family Values” that they wanted to wed on 8-8-18 and her sisters revealed that Birdman wanted the date tattooed on his forehead.

What do YOU think is going on here? We want Toni and Birdman to make it down the aisle, we NEED to see those nuptials.