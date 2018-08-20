Texas Attorney General Sues Rapper Scarface For Not Paying $148 A Month Child Support (Exclusive)

Texas’ Top Cop Sues Scarface To Force Him To Support His Daughter

The Texas attorney general has accused Scarface of being a bad dad, paying spotty child support for his little girl.

The Lone Star state’s top cop Ken Paxton sued the former Geto Boyz member earlier this year on behalf of his baby mama Lisa Varner for failing to fully pay almost $150 a month in child support he’s supposed to as part of a court order for his eight-year-old daughter, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Of the $11,396 in child support he has been ordered to pay since his 2011 judgment, Scarface has paid $7,444, leaving $5,198 in arrears, court papers state. Scarface was also supposed to contribute $30 a month towards medical expenses for the girl, but of the $2,310 that has accrued, he’s paid $1,530, leaving a balance of $1,082, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The attorney general wants Scarface’s wages garnished in order to pay for the back child support. The AG’s office also wants the rapper’s child support to be upped, although it did not specify a dollar amount.

The “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” rapper has not responded to the suit, and the attorney general has threatened to put Scarface in default over the arrears.

Varner sued Scarface back in 2011 to prove that he was the girl’s father and to establish child support. A judge found that Scarface was indeed the father of the little girl, who is now eight years old and who BOSSIP is not naming, and ordered to pay child support for the girl.

When reached by BOSSIP, Varner confirmed that she was involved in the suit, but declined to comment further. BOSSIP’s attempts to reach Scarface’s lawyer were not successful.

It’s not the first time that Scarface – who court records show has at least four other baby mamas – has faced allegations of being a deadbeat dad. In 2015, we exclusively revealed that cops jailed the rapper for not paying $3,500 a month in court-ordered support to baby mama Chana Wiley.

Scarface is due back in court later this month.