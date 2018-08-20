According To CyHi The Prynce, He Was Offered The ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Before Kendrick Lamar

CyHi Says He Was Supposed To Do Black Panther Soundtrack

The Black Panther soundtrack was a huge success, reaching the sacred number 1 spot on the Billboard charts and being certified platinum only 3 months after it’s initial release.

It would be pretty fair to attribute most of its success to Kendrick Lamar, since he is the one who curated the entire project, along with appearing on a majority of the tracks including “All The Stars,” “X,” “Kings Dead,” and “Big Shot.” But as it turns out, the soundtrack for Black Panther almost wasn’t Lamar’s doing at all, but another rapper entirely.

CyHi The Prynce was interviewed by Complex recently, and revealed during his conversation that he was the one who was originally meant to work on the film’s beloved soundtrack.

“Somebody from their team reached out to me because I had ‘Nu Africa,’” he revealed to Complex. “So I guess I was somebody that they considered being a part of the soundtrack. But I don’t know if they were going to let me do the whole thing or nothing like that. I know they wanted to put a couple of records on there.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper continued on to say, “But then I think once they got Kendrick in there and he started curating, he kind of made his own album, so they didn’t do it like that. It’s all good. I just got a bunch of dope records that I was going to give y’all last year, but I got some better ones that I put on there, and I’m going to spice it up, and when you hear it you’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God.’”

And there you have it, it looks like CyHi The Prynce was originally supposed to work on at least a few songs for the project, but once Kendrick came in to curate, his creative control ended up pushing out whatever songs he already worked on. Since Lamar was looking to build an album from scratch, it makes sense that he would want his own vision to shine through rather than keeping multiple tracks from another artist on the soundtrack.

But if any CyHi fans are feeling down about some potentially amazing songs being trashed from his Black Panther material, it seems like he’s keeping them in his bag for a later date.