Haute Seeds: Slick Woods Shares Baby Shower Flicks…Is Her High Fashion Fetus A Boy Or A Girl?

Slick Woods Celebrates With Baby Shower

Slick Woods’ baby is almost here! And she already celebrating with a baby shower. The haute street-style even went off in NYC over the weekend, with guests including her baby’s papi, ex-girlfriend Ebonee Davis, DJ Melo X, and twin designers Coco & Breezy.

Slick and her baby’s papi Adonis Bosso posed in front of a blue back drop and we know the name of her future bundle! They are naming him Saphir.

THE PROUD FAMILY A post shared by Adonis Bosso 🇨🇮 (@septumpapi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

