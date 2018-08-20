Haute Seeds: Slick Woods Shares Baby Shower Flicks…Is Her High Fashion Fetus A Boy Or A Girl?
- By Bossip Staff
Slick Woods Celebrates With Baby Shower
Slick Woods’ baby is almost here! And she already celebrating with a baby shower. The haute street-style even went off in NYC over the weekend, with guests including her baby’s papi, ex-girlfriend Ebonee Davis, DJ Melo X, and twin designers Coco & Breezy.
Slick and her baby’s papi Adonis Bosso posed in front of a blue back drop and we know the name of her future bundle! They are naming him Saphir.
