Musical Chairs: Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Move VMA Seats Away From Nicki Minaj, FAR Away

Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Switch VMA Seats After Nicki Minaj Rant

Travis Scott doesn’t appear to be feeling Nicki Minaj after her lil’ Twitter spasm yesterday in which she blamed last week’s, #1 selling artist (and his baby mama Kylie Jenner AND their couple-months-old infant Stormi) for somehow cheating Queen out of its #1 spot.

News broke last night on Twitter that Nicki was initially scheduled to sit right in front of Travis and Kylie…

But according to TMZ, that seating arrangement isn’t happening anymore. Travis and Kylie have been moved to the complete opposite side of the room from the 280-character Queen. This was done in order to “avoid bad optics” of the #1 selling artist sitting behind the #2 seller, not to avoid contact with the mercurial “Chun Li” rapper.

Maybe this was truly an MTV call, but it sounds to us more like a Travis or Kris Jenner call.

