Petunia Gets PETTY: Teyana Taylor Brought Jeremih’s Baby Mama Onstage During Chicago Show

Teyana Taylor Brings Jeremih’s Baby Mama Onstage

Teyana Taylor kicked Jeremih off of his own tour.

As if that wasn’t already enough of a blow to his ego, she then decided to pull the mother of his child–Rachel Leigh, a local celeb and star on Black Ink Crew: Chicago– onstage while performing at the Chicago stop of her new tour.

The clip in question was posted by one of Leigh’s friends on Instagram, who was seen front row at the Teyana show before a clip where Taylor is seen giving Jeremih’s ex a seductive serenade onstage in front of the entire crowd. A pretty savage move on her part, especially while on a tour that she kicked Jeremih off of. Keep it calculated, Petunia.

Just one week ago, Taylor announced that she would be dropping out of the Later That Night Tour because she’d been “extremely mistreated,” and referred to her tourmate Jeremih as “lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, and selfish.” Following that, she announced her solo excursion with the exact same dates and venues, minus Jeremih, who was formerly the headliner for the dates.

This is undoubtedly a hilarious move on Teyana’s part…do you think she was too outta pocket with this one??