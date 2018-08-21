Aloha Fresh: Fabolous, Emily B. And Their Adorable ‘Ohana Take Hawaii [Photos]

Fabolous And Family Vacation In Hawaii

Honolulu is lit! The Jackson-Bustamante’s took a Hawaii vacation and of course all of their outfits are in sync. Emily B., Fab, Taina, Jonas and Johan all rocked the same flower print. The gang was looking aloha fresh.

Fab looks to be taking it easy before his domestic violence case involving Emily B. goes to trial. Are you feeling their outfits? Hit the flip to see more of Fabolous’ drippin’ Honolulu gang.