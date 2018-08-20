WTF? This Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Until She Gave Birth In The Bathroom

Some Major Pains Turn Into An All-Out Delivery

Imagine going about your weeks not knowing your pregnant only to be left with another kid added to you family.

This is what happened to Sarah Bailey of North Yorkshire, England, according to Metro. The 29-year-old was experiencing pain one day, but instead of attributing it to contractions, she thought it was all just constipation. She asked her mother Pat to go to the store to buy some laxatives, but obviously this didn’t fix the problem.

Sarah’s pain became unbearable, which led her to the toilet. She felt a desire to push whatever was inside of her out, but she became increasingly concerned when she started losing a lot of blood. When she asked her mom to check what was going on down there, that’s when they realized…a baby was coming out.

When they realized a baby was arriving, Pat alerted Sarah’s husband David downstairs and he called the ambulance. “I’d had no idea I was pregnant, let alone seconds away from giving birth,” Sarah said. “When Desirae was born, I felt guilty that I’d been drinking and running around on my feet all day as normal while I’d not known she was there.”

