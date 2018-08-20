Down Low: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Says She Had No Idea He Was Gay

Image via Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images/Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Shayanna Jenkins Accepts That Aaron Hernandez Was Probably Gay

Shayanna Jenkins was completely taken aback when it was revealed that Aaron Hernandez was attracted to men.

According to her statements in the new book Unnecessary Roughness, written by Hernandez’s double-murder lawyer Jose Baez, Jenkins had no clue whatsoever that the man she was about to marry was gay or had gay thoughts.

This excerpt comes via DailyMail:

There has been much speculation about Aaron’s sexuality since his death. I can say this: Aaron was very much a man to me, writes Shayanna Jenkins in the forward to Jose Baez’s new book Unnecessary Roughness.

‘I saw no indication that he was gay or homosexual. I wish I had known how he felt, just so we could have talked about it. I wouldn’t have disowned him. I would have been supportive. I can’t fault him if he was feeling that way.’

She goes on to say:

‘When you love someone so much you just want to be there to support them. The fact that he felt he couldn’t come out to me or he couldn’t tell me these things hurts, because we had that bond,’ states Jenkins. ‘I’ve accepted that he may have been the way he was said to be, or that it may not be true. Regardless, I won’t know.’

This woman has been through it.