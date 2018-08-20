Peep The Latest Trailer For Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Night School’

New Tiffany Haddish & Kevin Hart “Night School” Trailer

You tryin’ to get your GED?

The countdown is on for Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish’s new movie. #NightSchool hits theaters this September and stars Kevin as Teddy Walker, an unemployed guy going to night school to get ready for the GED.

Haddish plays his teacher who whips him (literally) into shape.

Watch the new trailer for #NightSchool below.