“Bad Girls Club” Shannade Clermont Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Fraud Case (Exclusive)

Reality Starlet Arraigned On Fraud Charges Following Paid Date

“Bad Girls Club” alum Shannade Clermont denied claims that she raided $20,000 from a dead man’s bank account following what the Feds characterized as a “prostitution date.”

Clermont was in Manhattan Federal Court Monday for her arraignment on charges of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and access device fraud.

“Not guilty,” Clermont said in a soft voice when Judge Naomi Buchwald asked her to plead.

If convicted, she faces more than 40 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutor Sagar Ravi asked for a six-week adjournment so that the defense could review evidence in the case – including bank info and emails from three different accounts – as well as discuss possible plea deals. The judge agreed, and Clermont is now due back in October.

Clermont, dressed in quirky sunglasses and a designer blouse, was accompanied by her twin sister, Shannon, along with several family members for the five-minute hearing.

Relatives of her alleged victim were also in court, but declined to comment.

Clermont said she didn’t want to comment outside court, but her lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman said the hearing went as expected, but it was too early to say whether his client would take a plea deal because he’d yet to review the evidence in the case.

“The prosecution has been fair and understanding, and that’s what we expect,” Lichtman told us. “I hope that this case is resolved fairly soon.”