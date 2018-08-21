VMAs 2018: Cardi B Debuted Her Post-Kulture Kurves & Melted The Internet

Feeling this get up???

Cardi B Debuts Post-Baby Body At The 2018 VMAs

Cardi B’s 2018 VMAs look took the internet by storm. The rapper and mother who welcomed baby Kulture just one month ago, hit the pink carpet at the awards tonight with her post-Kulture kurves in full view.

Bardi looked beautiful in pink with jade earrings…

🚨🚨🚨 @iamcardib has arrived to the 2018 @VMAs! She opens the show at 9p. You don't wanna miss this!!! 🚨🚨🚨 #VMA pic.twitter.com/wqIqpVUAjM — MTV (@MTV) August 20, 2018

and is up for a whopping 10 nominations, including video, song, and artist of the year.

Looking good Bardi!

More internet melting post-Kulture Cardi on the flip.