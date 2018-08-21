Who Looked More Bangin’ On The MTV VMA’s Red Carpet??

Who Looked More Bangin’ At the MTV VMA’s?

The VMA’s are finally upon us, promising a night full of “surprises” where “anything can happen.” We don’t know about all that quite yet, but we CAN judge these outfits in the meantime now that the carpet has wrapped up.

This evening saw the return of new mama Cardi B, and her snapback was in full effect. Kulture’s mother hit the carpet in a purple velvet off-the-shoulder number and faked out the crowd with a cradled-up Moonman for the show’s intro in a red gown.

Nice, right? And of course, she got cutely coupled up with her hubby Offset when it was time to take a seat.

But did Cardi kill it the most? Hit the flip to make the call if Cardi, Nicki, J. Lo, Kylie, or any of the others won the night with their looks…

Getty