Who Looked More Bangin’ On The MTV VMA’s Red Carpet??
The VMA’s are finally upon us, promising a night full of “surprises” where “anything can happen.” We don’t know about all that quite yet, but we CAN judge these outfits in the meantime now that the carpet has wrapped up.
This evening saw the return of new mama Cardi B, and her snapback was in full effect. Kulture’s mother hit the carpet in a purple velvet off-the-shoulder number and faked out the crowd with a cradled-up Moonman for the show’s intro in a red gown.
Nice, right? And of course, she got cutely coupled up with her hubby Offset when it was time to take a seat.
But did Cardi kill it the most? Hit the flip to make the call if Cardi, Nicki, J. Lo, Kylie, or any of the others won the night with their looks…
Nicki Minaj let the cheeks breathe in a sheer skirt and high-cut bodysuit…
Jennifer Lopez stunted on nominees half her age in this sparkly number…
Kylie Jenner kept it short and simple in a little white dress…
SZA looked ethereal in a pink feathered dress…
Teyana Taylor was in dancer mode with her cut-out pants and ripped top…
Amber Rose put on a whole costume for the carpet…
Blac Chyna let it all hang out in a purple beaded get up…
Tiffany Haddish donned a black and white gown for the festivities…
Rita Ora rocked a barely-there black lacy get-up…
Ashanti got her shine on in this silver jump suit…
Dream Doll went for a cut-out pant situation as well…
Iggy covered up her cakes for a change in this checkered skirt…
Gucci and Keyshia matched each other’s fly in stripes and nude.