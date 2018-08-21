Put Her In Rice: Nicki Minaj’s Meltdown Continued With A Harriet Tubman Comparison And Another Epic Dragging

All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you niggaz history would’ve been a lot less triumphant. 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2018

Nicki Minaj Compared Herself To Harriet Tubman

The Nicki Minaj meltdown tour continues. After blaming her 2nd place album sales on a newborn baby, she doubled down on her stupidity by bringing up Harriet Tubman. And rice. Um. What?

The original tweet confused people enough, then she followed up by comparing herself to Tubman. Because of…streaming links? Someone make it make sense. Because we don’t understand.

Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. 😂😂😂😂😂 #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta niggz stayed quiet — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2018

Also, Snapple fact: Harriet Tubman never said that. Second, WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT, NICKI MINAJ?! Jesus. Let’s let Twitter do the dragging because we’re fed TF up.