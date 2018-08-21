Trouble In Paradise? This Moment From The VMAs Had Fans Speculating That Cardi B And Offset Are On The Rocks…Again
Cardi B And Offset VMA Tension?
Cardi B dominated the VMAs all night, sending shots to Nicki, winning awards and generally being the star of the show. However, some keen-eyed fans thought that there was something else going on in Cardi’s personal life, namely her interactions with hubby Offset. She walked by him without much of an acknowledgement to win her award and he stared at her coldly when she tried to joke about the baby.
Were they beefing? Are they secretly divorced? Is this all a ruse?!
The Twitter sleuths were all in on the relationship “drama,” trying to figure it out. Hit the flip to see the debates and stay to the end to see exactly if and how they ended up resolving everything. Until further noticed, we’ll let you know if Cardi has indeed stopped putting the p**** on Offset.
All was good in the end as he appeared to be cheering her on. So maybe this was all a figment of people’s imaginations. Who knows?