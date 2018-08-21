Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Ex Demands $10K A Month Spousal Support, Says She Abandoned Him In The Middle Of A Stroke

Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Estranged Husband Asks For $10K Spousal Support

Wendy Raquel Robinson, who you may know as “Tasha” from ‘The Game’ or “Piggy” from ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ for the slightly older crew, may be on the hook for a five-figure monthly amount to pay her ex to maintain his lifestyle.

Wendy’s estranged husband, Marco Perkins, filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage last week. Even though the two do not share any minor children together, he is demanding support from Wendy based on her treatment of him just before their estrangement.

Marco claims that he suffered a debilitating stroke back in 2015. According to him, Wendy chucked the deuces in the middle of his recovery, leaving him out in the wind, penniless and without restitution.

In docs discovered by TMZ, Marco claimed to have lived a high-priced lifestyle while married to Wendy, the breadwinner in their relationship. Now, he believes he’s entitled to at least $10,000 a month to maintain the lavish life he’s used to and adds that it should be of little consequence to her since she makes roughly $200,000 a month.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one pans out…

Getty