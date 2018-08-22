He’s Good Luv, Enjoy: Petty Pluto Philanderer Future Curved Nicki Minaj & Her Little Tour, Skrrt-Skrrts To Astroworld?

Y’all really thought that God was gonna allow us to have a joint tour…. with Future? pic.twitter.com/wISxbNRx8i — King Ari 🤴🏽 (@DaveyonMinaj) August 22, 2018

Future Hits Eject On Joint Nicki Minaj Tour & Sparks Chaos

It’s safe to say Her Royal Headassness Nicki Minaj is having the WORST two weeks of her once respectable career. No, seriously, things can’t get any worse for the spiraling weirdo who beefed with a few-month-old, crackishly fired shots at, well, everybody and canceled the entire North American leg of her joint Future tour due to poor ticket sales.

Whew, it’s bad–veryverybad–so bad, that Future quietly ditched the tour (“scheduling conflicts”) in a savagely petty moment that stirred up fan speculation over him maybe-possibly joining Travis Scott in Astroworld. Now THAT would be LIT.

Peep the hilariously petty chitter-chatter over Future curving Nicki and her little tour on the flip.