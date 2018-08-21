We Have Lift Off: Travis Scott La Flamed Salty Space Cadet Nicki Minaj During His VMAs Performance & Blew Up Twitter

Nicki Minaj: "I talked to Travis Scott, he knows i have the #1 Album" #VMAs

La Flame: pic.twitter.com/oINKOY9KNr — Yung Jules (@iHateYungJules) August 21, 2018

Travis Scott Vs. Nicki Minaj Lifts Off During VMAs

By now, it’s clear that Her Royal Headassness Nicki Minaj is spiraling without any signs of putting down whatever drug she appears to be doing dangerous amounts of slowing down. Yea, it’s very bad and grew even worse when Astroworld Gawd Travis Scott clapped back at her claims that he knows he doesn’t have the #1 album by acknowledging his #1 album during the VMAs in a deliciously petty moment that blew up Twitter.

Travis Scott: ASTROWORLD #1 IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW! Nicki: pic.twitter.com/0oLhv4DPmY — LISTEN TO MY PODCAST EXTRA GRAVY SHOW (@ThatDudeMCFLY) August 21, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Travis’ VMAs clapback at Nicki on the flip.