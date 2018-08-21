Go Awf Then, Queen: Nicki Minaj Proudly Proclaims “I AM THE NEW HARRIET TUBMAN!” After VMAs [Video]

Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Doubles-Down On Harriet Tubman Claims

*sigh* Nicki Minaj‘s Harriet Tubman tweets got her dragged back to antebellum, but if you thought that was going to make Onika gun shy then you got another think comin’.

According to TMZ, Nick double-down on her claim after they caught up with her after the MTV VMAs.

Welp. That’s that on that…