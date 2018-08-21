VMA’s: Madonna Got Dragged By Her Bizzy Bone Braids For Her Boneless Aretha Franklin “Tribute”
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18
❯
❮
Madonna’s VMA Tribute To Aretha Franklin Was Trash
Madonna gave an odd, long-winded tribute to herself last night at the VMAs— sprinkling in Aretha Franklin’s name here and there. Viewers on twitter were exceptionally disgusted. Who keeps letting this woman eulogize Black artists???
ICYMI, here is one of the only times in a 6 minute speech, Madonna mentions Aretha’s name:
Before that, she told some meandering story about leaving Detroit, looking like a prostitute and not being able to sing. Sis, really?
Hit the flip to see how repulsed Aretha Franklin fans were with Madonna’s narcissism during her VMA’s “tribute”. She got DRAGGED back to the crypt!
Continue Slideshow