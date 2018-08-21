VMA’s: Madonna Got Dragged By Her Bizzy Bone Braids For Her Boneless Aretha Franklin “Tribute”

Madonna’s VMA Tribute To Aretha Franklin Was Trash

Madonna gave an odd, long-winded tribute to herself last night at the VMAs— sprinkling in Aretha Franklin’s name here and there. Viewers on twitter were exceptionally disgusted. Who keeps letting this woman eulogize Black artists???

ICYMI, here is one of the only times in a 6 minute speech, Madonna mentions Aretha’s name:

#VMAs: The Queen of Pop @Madonna pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin: "I want to thank you, Aretha for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen." pic.twitter.com/ugdxbr48Gz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 21, 2018

Before that, she told some meandering story about leaving Detroit, looking like a prostitute and not being able to sing. Sis, really?

Madonna made Aretha Franklin's death about herself and her own musical journey, and honestly, this is some of the whitest shit I have ever seen. #VMAs — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) August 21, 2018

