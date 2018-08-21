A “Lil Positivity”: Drake Visits 11-Year-Old Awaiting Heart Transplant At Chicago Hospital

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Drake Visits Sick Girl In Chicago Children’s Hospital

Drake is still executing “God’s Plan” by spreading happiness and cheer to those who are currently having a tough go at life.

The rapper was seen at Lurie’s Children Hospital of Chicago visiting a sick 11-year-old named Sophia who is awaiting a heart transplant during his recent tour stop in The Windy City.

Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball💙💙💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Sophia was recently diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which makes it incredibly difficult for the heart to supple blood to the rest of the body. 3 weeks ago she underwent open heart surgery and is on the waitlist for a transplant.

There is a video of Sophia’s reaction to meeting Aubrey. Flip the page to cry.

Peep Sophia’s #InYourFeelingsChallenge on the last page.

Get well, Sophia!

😍💙😍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Get Well, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus