A “Lil Positivity”: Drake Visits 11-Year-Old Awaiting Heart Transplant At Chicago Hospital

Drake Visits Sick Girl In Chicago Children’s Hospital

Drake is still executing “God’s Plan” by spreading happiness and cheer to those who are currently having a tough go at life.

The rapper was seen at Lurie’s Children Hospital of Chicago visiting a sick 11-year-old named Sophia who is awaiting a heart transplant during his recent tour stop in The Windy City.

Sophia was recently diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which makes it incredibly difficult for the heart to supple blood to the rest of the body. 3 weeks ago she underwent open heart surgery and is on the waitlist for a transplant.

