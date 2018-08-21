It’s Murdaaa! Ja Rule Performed At The VMAs & The Internet Was HYPE For 5 Minutes

MTV and Jennifer Lopez Took Fans Back To The Early 2000s

Last night Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Video Vanguard Award and she definitely lit up the stage with her performance.

Though she started out with most of her dance tracks, many fans were secretly hoping she’d bust out her early 2000s rap-duet classics. And lucky for them, J Lo did not disappoint.

Ja Rule was in the building!

Towards the end of J Lo’s performance, Ja Rule popped up out of nowhere to give us HITS.

Major bops like “I’m Real (Murda Remix)” and “Ain’t It Funny (Murda Remix)” were performed, and 2000s nostalgics were thrust into their pink velour tracksuits and 24/7 durags.

Y’all I screamed Ja Rule came out. Whew none of y’all can’t tell me Ja Rule did not own the early 2000s. — صفية ‎Safiya (@Saafxo) August 21, 2018

THEY BROUGHT JA RULE BACK FROM THE 2000S. CALL FUBU UP. #VMAS — taylor crumpton (@taylorcrumpton) August 21, 2018

The seriousness of Ja Rule/J-Lo collabs can’t be underestimated. Both “I’m Real (Murda Remix)” and “Ain’t It Funny (Murda Remix)” entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the early 2000s with both peaking at number one.

J Lo went on to do other collabs with rappers like LL Cool J on “All I Have” (which she also performed on the VMAs) and Fat Joe on the song “Hold You Down.”

But neither could compare to the hype she brought with Ja Rule at Radio City Music Hall last night.

