JR Smith Talks His Footwear Choice For A Memorable Dunks While Sneaker Shopping [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
JR Smith Joins Complex For An Episode Of Sneaker Shopping
JR Smith was the latest celebrity to join Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City for an episode of Sneaker Shopping.
While there, the baller talks about his footwear selection for some of his most memorable dunks, which signature lines he sports in the NBA, and what it was like working with a popular brand like Supreme.