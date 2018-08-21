Jesus Take The Wheel: Mac Miller Charged With DUI Following May Car Crash

Mac Miller Officially Charged With DUI After Car Crash

It’s official: Mac Miller has just been slapped with a DUI charge after his car accident earlier this year, according to reports from TMZ.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed charges against the rapper stemming from his wreck back in May. He’s facing two counts of DUI: one for driving under the influence and another for driving with a BAC at 0.08 or higher. He didn’t end up getting charged with hit and run, which is what he was originally booked for.

If you’ll recall, Mac Miller was arrested in May for DUI and hit and run after cops found his 2016 G-Wagon smashed against a utility pole somewhere in the San Fernando Valley. Based on video of the scene, the crash seemed pretty serious–so it’s a miracle Miller wasn’t seriously injured.

According to cops, they showed up to Mac’s house after the entired incident went down, and had him use a breathalyzer … which is when he reportedly blew twice the legal limit. Officers then cuffed him and whisked him off to jail.

If the rapper ends up being convicted, he faces up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Lucky for Mac, that probably won’t be the case–almost every first offender gets off with probation, community service and a license suspension.