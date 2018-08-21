Some Sweet Gay Swirl: Amandla Stenberg Couples Up With Her Girlfriend King Princess In NYC

Amandla Stenberg Brings Girlfriend King Princess To MTV Video Music Awards

Amandla Stenberg made the VMA’s a date night, attending the big event with her girlfriend King Princess. For those who aren’t familiar with King Princess, her real name is Mikaela Straus and she’s a recording artist who made waves with her song “1950,” off her EP ‘Make My Bed’ via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. The song — which went viral, is about unrequited queer love.

Fortunately for KP and Amandla, who met at a party in Malibu, their love is very much requited. Besides getting lovey dovey at the VMA’s the pair were also spotted holding hands around the city.

Some of you will recall, the two teamed up in an interview for Wonderland Magazine in June where Amandla discussed her queer identity saying:

“I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I’m gay – not bi, not pan, but gay – with a romantic love for women. All of the things that felt so internally contrary to my truest self were rectified as I unravelled a long web of denial and self deprivation. Like oh, maybe there’s a reason why I kissed my best friends and felt ashamed growing up. Or watched lesbian porn and masturbated (and more) with my friends at sleepovers. Or stifled a scream of horror the first time I saw a penis and had to convince myself with much internal strife that I was enjoying what was going down. Or could only find attraction towards gay men and femme boys who damn near had the sensibility of a woman. Or developed earth shattering, all consuming crushes on… GIRLS! I was flooded with a sense of calm and peace because everything that I struggled with or felt discomfort around finally made sense to me, and once those floodgates opened and years of pent up pain and shame were released, I found the freedom to live my best life waiting for me just underneath.”

Kudos to Amandla for living her truth. Photos of the happy couple below: