Epitome Of A Bad Dad: Father And Daughter Arrested Together For Selling Drugs To High School Students

Father-Daughter Duo Arrested For Selling Drugs Together

A father and daughter have been arrested for allegedly working together in order to run a drug operation in white they deal to high school students.

51-year-old Daniel Williams and his 17-year-old daughter Morgan are being held without bond on numerous drug-related felony charges. This comes after a raid found more than two pound of marijuana, 87 colorful MDMA pills–also known as ‘Molly’ or ecstasy–and $22,000 in cash in their possession.

Investigators with the Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force raided the family’s home in Cumming, Georgia, along with a storage unit in Forsyth leading to their arrest on Wednesday night. “We believe that they were working together to sell drugs in the Forsyth County area,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Cpl Doug Rainwater said.

A narcotic detective had been investigating Morgan for a month after agents got a tip that one high school student was selling marijuana to other teenagers. During said investigation, they learned the student’s father was also participating in the alleged drug activity.

The daughter is a senior enrolled at both North Forsyth High School and University of North Georgia, and the family allegedly distributed drugs to her classmates at both locations.

Morgan Williams has now been charged with six felonies, which includes the sale of marijuana, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana, intent to distribute MDMA, tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug-related objects.

Her father, Daniel, has been charged with felony counts of intent to distribute MDMA and use of electronic communications to facilitate a drug offense.

Unsurprisingly, this incident is not the family’s first run-in with the law. Back in 2015, mother and wife Elaine Williams was arrested for posting an ad on Craigslist looking to buy a baby for her then-14-year-old daughter Morgan. However, the charges were later dropped.

The father had also been arrested recently on suspicion of DUI with possession of prescription pills.