Former Disney Channel & ‘Champions’ Star Comes Out As Transgender – Celebs React

Josie Totah Receives The Support Of Family & Celebrities

A former Disney star is bravely walking in their truth after years of feeling disingenuous.

Josie Totah (formerly known as J.J. Totah) came out as transgender in a deeply personal essay for Time on Monday. Most people know Josie from her reoccurring role on the Disney Channel show Jessie. The 17-year-old also appeared on Glee and the short-lived NBC show Champions alongside Mindy Kaling.

This whole time, Josie said people presumed she was a gay boy.

“Numerous reporters have asked me in interviews how it feels to be a young gay man. I was even introduced that way before receiving an award from an LGBTQ+ rights organization,” Josie said in her Time essay. “I understand that they didn’t really know better. I almost felt like I owed it to everybody to be that gay boy. But that has never been the way I think of myself.”

Josie went on to say that she was scared to come out as transgender because she thought she wouldn’t be accepted by fans and they would be confused.

But after years of understanding her gender and hiding who she was, Josie said she’s now ready to be her true self.

“I’m ready to be free,” she said. “My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”

Josie has now started hormone blockers, which basically stops her testosterone, and she says she’s gotten nothing but love from her mom.

“When my friends and family call me Josie, it feels like I’m being seen,” she said. “It’s something everyone wants, to feel understood.”

Josie is definitely getting support from a few celebs. Hit the next pages to find out who’s wishing her the best!