Down Goes Mayo! Confederate Soup Cookie Statue “Silent Sam” Toppled By UNC Protesters

Silent Sam Statue Brought Down At UNC

Silent Sam is down for the count.

According to USAToday, some protesters at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill took to the Peace and Justice Plaza and marched toward the divisive monument dedicated to Confederate hero Silent Sam.

200 people were in attendance as the unplanned removal took place, this is another in a long list of racist eyesores that have been removed over the last several years.

The school’s Chancellor, Carol Folt, had this to say

“Its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community,” Folt said. “However, last night’s actions were unlawful and dangerous.”

There is currently an investigation to find the heroes who put their number two’s in the air and did it on ol’ Sammy boy.

Asian studies professor, Dwayne Dixon, waxed poetic about the enthralling experience:

“I watched it groan and shiver and come asunder,” Dixon said. “I mean, it feels biblical. It’s thundering and starting to rain. It’s almost like heaven is trying to wash away the soiled, contaminated remains.”

Sounds like everybody had a good time. It’s a celebration, b!tc#es!