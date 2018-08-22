Dragon Unleashed: Sisqo Marries His Longtime Love, Dru Hill Attends

Sisqo Gets Married

Sisqo is officially off the market. The platinum-haired crooner recently tied the knot with his longtime love Elizabeth Pham in an “intimate Catholic service” in Minneapolis. According to US Weekly, the “Thong Song” singer and Phan who he has two children with, Ryu and Koko, tied the knot Friday, August 17.

Members of R&B group Dru Hill were in attendance as well.

He previously told US that he and his new wife have been dating off and on for well over a decade.

“It was one of those things where it’s like she’s my best friend,” he told Us at the time. “And it was kinda like … you know, maybe I need to figure out how to make this more permanent before she wakes up and realizes how crazy I am.” SisQo added that the two have “known each other for like, a long time,” noting they “were kinda dating like on and off for a while … maybe 15 years.”

If you can remember, Sisqo and his lady appeared on an episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap.”