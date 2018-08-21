Kosher Kelis: Majestically Mature Photos Of The Milf That Prove Her Milkshake Is Maintained

- By Bossip Staff
Happy Birthday Kelis: Photos Of The Milkshakin’ Milf That Proves She’s Still Got It

Kelis turns 39 years old today, and it’s wild to think that at just one year shy of 40 — her milkshake still probably brings the same boys to the yard.

To all my Dancehall Queens

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

 

Well, everyone except Nas that it. In honor of Kween Kelis’ earthstrong, take a look a these tasty photos of the milkshakin’ milf.

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

Looking like a sundae on a Monday🍦

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

Halo

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

Current mood ….. I love this new lipstick it's like paint. @mariesky_world xoxo

A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

    Adiós 2017

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

    Sweaty off the stage #yellowboots #sydney #tour #ontheroadagain

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on

