Kosher Kelis: Majestically Mature Photos Of The Milf That Prove Her Milkshake Is Maintained

Happy Birthday Kelis: Photos Of The Milkshakin’ Milf That Proves She’s Still Got It

Kelis turns 39 years old today, and it’s wild to think that at just one year shy of 40 — her milkshake still probably brings the same boys to the yard.

To all my Dancehall Queens A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

Well, everyone except Nas that it. In honor of Kween Kelis’ earthstrong, take a look a these tasty photos of the milkshakin’ milf.