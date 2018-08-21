Queen Radio: Nicki Minaj Gives Travis Scott “Ho Ni**a” Of The Week” And More Salty Salutations

Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI/Getty

Nicki Minaj Gives Awards To Haters On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj let her fans know that Queen Radio was coming back today and she had a list of awards that she wanted to give out to folks who have been “hating” on her.

Nicki just got off the mic her aforementioned Apple Music show and boy did she let the choppa spray.

First award goes to…

“Ho Ni**a Of The Week”

Travis Scott

Onika bestowed Mr. Astroworld this sodium-enriched honor for “selling f***ing sweaters instead of music” which ostensibly robbed the Queen of her #1 album in the country…

Nicki wasn’t done, check out the other people who received prestigious awards from Nicki.