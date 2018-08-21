Queen Radio: Nicki Minaj Gives Travis Scott “Ho Ni**a” Of The Week” And More Salty Salutations
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI/Getty
Nicki Minaj Gives Awards To Haters On Queen Radio
Nicki Minaj let her fans know that Queen Radio was coming back today and she had a list of awards that she wanted to give out to folks who have been “hating” on her.
Nicki just got off the mic her aforementioned Apple Music show and boy did she let the choppa spray.
First award goes to…
Image via Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
“Ho Ni**a Of The Week”
Travis Scott
Onika bestowed Mr. Astroworld this sodium-enriched honor for “selling f***ing sweaters instead of music” which ostensibly robbed the Queen of her #1 album in the country…
Nicki wasn’t done, check out the other people who received prestigious awards from Nicki.
Image via Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images
“Queen Of The Week”
Harriet Tubman
Yesterday, Nicki set Twitter on fire when she invoked the name of Harriet Tubman when comparing her fight to get streaming rules changed for all her fellow artists. After Tubman’s name began trending it was only right that she be given the crown.
“Secret Hater Of The Year”
Nicki says _______ has been secretly hating on her for years. Listening to all her music and throwing salt on her name like she was a slab of Waygu beef.
Sadly, she did 3 hours of teasing only to say “nah, next week…”.
Guess you’ll have to tune in.