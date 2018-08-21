Fairy Fine Azz: Sza Got Herself A Spectacular Slime Green Lacefront And Fans Are Losing It

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Are you feeling this hairstyle?

Sza’s New Hair Wows Twitter

Last night, Sza appeared on the red carpet at the VMAs with her signature look and this morning she’s wow-ing the internet with a hair transformation. Sza set IG aflame with this slime green hair color. Folks are actually dismayed she didn’t shut down the awards with this get up!

Do you think she looks good in green?

🥑

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

This green wig is really leaving her fans breathless. Hit the flip for more angles and dramatic reactions!

 

