Fairy Fine Azz: Sza Got Herself A Spectacular Slime Green Lacefront And Fans Are Losing It
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Are you feeling this hairstyle?
Sza’s New Hair Wows Twitter
Last night, Sza appeared on the red carpet at the VMAs with her signature look and this morning she’s wow-ing the internet with a hair transformation. Sza set IG aflame with this slime green hair color. Folks are actually dismayed she didn’t shut down the awards with this get up!
Do you think she looks good in green?
This green wig is really leaving her fans breathless. Hit the flip for more angles and dramatic reactions!
Continue Slideshow