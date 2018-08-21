Deplorable: Black Child Bursts Into Tears After Being Expelled Over ‘Unnatural’ Braids

It just happened again. Christ The King Middle School in Gretna, Louisiana expelled this beautiful young Black girl saying that her hair style was "unnatural." She was humiliated and removed from the school over it. Let's be clear – this is Christianity as White Supremacy. pic.twitter.com/22IIKD9UCk — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 21, 2018

Louisiana Middle School Student Expelled Over “Unnatural” Braids

Outrage is pouring in over a video of a black child being “expelled” from her school over a hairstyle. Officials at Christ The King are under fire for telling a middle schooler that her “extensions” a.k.a. braids were “unnatural.”

According to WGNO, school administrators admitted to sending her home and said it’s school policy for students to have only “natural” hair, and that the student and her parents knew the policy before the start of school, which was last week.

They add that they informed the student and her mother that the hairstyle was not in compliance “and she agreed to change her child’s hair in order to comply with the policy.” When the child returned to school, however, they were still dissatisfied and the video of the little girl crying was taken. Administrators are adamant however that they didn’t expel the child but the girl’s mother made a decision to pull her out of the school.

Which sounds like some bulls***…

“She made an appointment with a hair stylist to do so. The child had her hair re-done on Friday of last week and reported to school today,” said Archdiocese Catholic Schools Superintendent RaeNell Billiot Houston. “The new hairstyle was still not in compliance with the new hairstyle policy. At that point, the parent made the decision to remove her child from the school.”

This always happens, so it’s sadly not even surprising anymore—but how is a natural hairstyle like braids considered “unnatural”???

What’s the REAL problem here?