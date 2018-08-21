Pure Comedy: Cigarette Smokers Shamed By Hilarious Erectile Dysfunction Commercial During VMAs

Commercial Connecting Smoking & Impotence In Men Airs During 2018 MTV VMAs

We’re not here to complain about Truth’s agenda to get young people to quit smoking, but man their tactics are getting more and more brutally honest by the minute.

If you were tuned into the 2018 VMA Awards last night, and shaking your head at Madonna like the rest of us, then you probably caught Truth’s hilarious anti-smoking commercial.

Big tobacco’s archnemesis took one of the sweetest lullabies in the nation, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” and made it monstrous just to teach cigarette smokers yet another valuable lesson—that lesson being, smoking causes impotence in men. Twinkle, twinkle little di** / You want to grow but you’re so sick / Thanks to smoking, plaque builds up / Meaning you can’t get it up. And unfortunately, that was only the very beginning of that hilariously wretched song. It goes on for almost an entire minute.

Fellas, hit the flip to listen to “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Di**,” then let us know if you’ll be picking up a cigarette anytime soon.