Start Snitchin’! Donald Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Surrender’s To FBI, Set To Plead Guilty To Campaign Finance Fraud And More

Image via Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen Surrenders To FBI, Set To Plead Guilty To Fraud

Donald Trump‘s world is crumbling and we are ecstatic. The President’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI and is reportedly going to plead guilty to multiple charges of fraud including bank, tax and campaign finance according to CNN.

Additionally, there may be some level of cooperation in the special counsel’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

Cohen is facing 3-4 years in prison as part of his plea deal however the prosecutors want him sentenced to 50 months.

We’ll have more details as they become available, but you KNOW orange-boy is gonna tweet like a that typewriter Kermit GIF soon as he gets a chance.