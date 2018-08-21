Watch Chance The Rapper Make His Horror Movie Debut In ‘Slice’ Trailer

A New Movie Is Sure To Bring The Weird & Bizarre

It was only a matter of time before Chance The Rapper would make his big screen debut and now that time has come in the form of a horror movie called Slice. Well…based off the trailer, it seems more like a comedy-horror hybrid.

The clip starts with the line “I’m gonna tell you a story about a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty sh*tty pizza place.” The scenes that follow include a delivery man getting his throat sliced, people being possessed by some green light, and a mysterious scooter guy who rides throughout the night.

According to Variety, Chance and Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz will play detectives trying to solve the case of pizza delivery boys getting killed. The movie was directed by Austin Vesely, who also helmed Chance’s music videos for “Sunday Candy” and “Angels.”

You can peep the trailer for yourself below, which even features an appearance from comedian Hannibal Buress!