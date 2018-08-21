She Won! Future FINALLY Claims Baby Mama Brittni Mealy As His “Queen”

King And Queen: Future Makes It Official With Brittni Mealy

After months (maybe years?) of denials and downs, Future is finally treating Brittni Mealy, his down azz chick, the way she deserves! Navaydius just took to social media to claim Brittni as his “Queen”. Brittni’s face says it all — but, we know she’s probably smitten on the inside.

Previously, Brittni had to compete with Future’s “heaux collection”, including beefing with his newest baby mama Joie Chavis. Joie and Future didn’t last, now she’s focusing on having a healthy seed. Brittni was doing really well without Navaydius, focusing on her clothing line. Hopefully he continues lift her up! Congratulations to them!

Are you feeling these two as a couple? Brittni has been looking GREAT lately too on instagram. Hit the flip to see what had Future crawling back to claim her.