She Won! Future FINALLY Claims Baby Mama Brittni Mealy As His “Queen”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

Future Brittni Mealy Compound Prince Williams

(Photo by Prince William/Getty Images)

King And Queen: Future Makes It Official With Brittni Mealy

After months (maybe years?) of denials and downs, Future is finally treating Brittni Mealy, his down azz chick, the way she deserves! Navaydius just took to social media to claim Brittni as his “Queen”. Brittni’s face says it all — but, we know she’s probably smitten on the inside.

#FlirtAlert It looks like #Future got himself a new boo 👀

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

Previously, Brittni had to compete with Future’s “heaux collection”, including beefing with his newest baby mama Joie Chavis. Joie and Future didn’t last, now she’s focusing on having a healthy seed. Brittni was doing really well without Navaydius, focusing on her clothing line. Hopefully he continues lift her up! Congratulations to them!

Are you feeling these two as a couple? Brittni has been looking GREAT lately too on instagram. Hit the flip to see what had Future crawling back to claim her.

Boolin. ❤️

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Ain’t nutin …. glasses @unicornuniverseusa 🦄💕

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Even the strongest woman still needs to be loved 💕

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

👑

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

Time waits on no one 💕🦄 hair @whitelabelhair x @arrogant_tae123

A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    Continue Slideshow

    🦄 lashes x makeup @nreneemua

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    You don’t know who you playing with 🦄💕 skirt @unicornuniverseusa

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    You that bish…till I show up! 🦄 hair @whitelabelhair @arrogant_tae123

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus