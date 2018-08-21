Eesh: Grade Teacher Faces Punishment After Her Pole Dancing Video Is Leaked

The Sixth Grade Teacher Said She Won’t Be Shamed

One North Carolina school district won’t let pole dancers live their best life.

According to WSOCTV.com, middle school teacher Kandice Mason is being suspended because she is a part-time pole dance instructor.

Mason works at West Hoke County Middle School and recently she posted a video of herself dancing on her private Facebook page. Unfortunately, the school district peeped the moves and now they’re punishing her.

“That’s how I stay in shape,” Mason said. “That’s how I feel like I can express myself and have time for myself.”

Mason is a self-taught pole dancer and she says she uses the activity to unwind in her home after a long day teaching.

But don’t get it twisted. She also takes her teaching job very seriously. “I was really excited. I had already been given my classroom,” she said.

Mason has also racked up a masters degree in psychology, a bachelors in English, and a certificate in phlebotomy — the process of making an incision in a vein with a needle (for those of you who missed biology class that day).

Oh, and on top of all this, Mason is also a single mom.

Hoke County Schools didn’t specify why Mason was suspended, but they did mention a policy that says employees should be role models, even when they’re not working.

So apparently, winding down with a little pole time is not exemplary behavior.

Hit the next page to peep Mason argue her case, then watch the video that got her in trouble in the first place.