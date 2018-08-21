Ho Sit Down: Madonna Tries To Explain Her Self-Serving Aretha Franklin “Anecdote” At VMAs
Madonna Makes Excuses For Selfish Aretha Franklin VMA Tribute
Madonna gotta GTFOH with this week azz excuse and just take her L with the grace and dignity of the woman who she stiff-armed at last night’s VMAs.
Madge’s corpse is still smoldering after Twitter torched her soul from her embarrassing self-aggrandizement during Aretha Franklin’s “tribute” during her presentation of the Video Vanguard award.
After the smoke began to clear, the Material Girl hopped her “skinny white girl” azz on Instagram to cop pleas…
Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes
“Short attention spans” and “quick to judge” should not be phrases in the mouth of someone who said “I”, “me”, and “my” more times than she said Aretha’s name over the course of a bumbling SIX MINUTE stage soliloquy.