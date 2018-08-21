Ho Sit Down: Madonna Tries To Explain Her Self-Serving Aretha Franklin “Anecdote” At VMAs

Image via Splash

Madonna Makes Excuses For Selfish Aretha Franklin VMA Tribute

Madonna gotta GTFOH with this week azz excuse and just take her L with the grace and dignity of the woman who she stiff-armed at last night’s VMAs.

Madge’s corpse is still smoldering after Twitter torched her soul from her embarrassing self-aggrandizement during Aretha Franklin’s “tribute” during her presentation of the Video Vanguard award.

After the smoke began to clear, the Material Girl hopped her “skinny white girl” azz on Instagram to cop pleas…

“Short attention spans” and “quick to judge” should not be phrases in the mouth of someone who said “I”, “me”, and “my” more times than she said Aretha’s name over the course of a bumbling SIX MINUTE stage soliloquy.