Barbie Bomb? Nicki Minaj’s Tour Ticket Sales Supposedly “In The Toilet,” In Danger Of Dates Getting Canceled

Nicki Minaj’s Upcoming Tour In Danger Of Cancellation

Uh-oh. Looks like we better buckle-up for yet another rant from the Queen Barbie…

According to Page Six, on top of coming in #2 to Travis Scott on her debut week, Nicki Minaj hasn’t been able to garner the most excitement among her barbz for her upcoming tour with Future.

A Live Nation insider reportedly shared that Nicki’s ticket sales for her NickiHendrixxx tour alongside Future, set to start next month, are abysmally bad. The tour is even in danger of getting canceled altogether.

“Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

OUCH. Apparently, this isn’t doing much to help Nicki’s mental state, as you know she’s been on one since her album didn’t top the charts the way she expected. As another industry snitch told the gossip column:

“Nicki has gone off the rails. She can’t take it that she sold less records than Cardi B (who’s stealing her thunder big time) in her first week; she can’t take it that Travis beat her to No. 1. Her ticket sales for her tour are in the toilet, and it’s making her even more crazy.”

SMH. We’re predicting that Nicki will have a thing or two to say about this rumor once she catches wind. Do YOU have tickets to Nicki’s upcoming tour?

