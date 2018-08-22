LHHH: A Gallery Of Reasons Marcus Couldn’t Say No To His Banging Side Bae Stassia

A Gallery Of Stassia Pics

If you’ve been watching Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood this season then you know about the crazy love triangle between Brooke, Marcus and Marcus’ side piece Stassia. Marcus has been going back and forth with the young lady for a while now with Brooke fighting hard for her man. But why was Marcus so head over heels for his boo in the first place? Well, let’s let the pictures tell it.

At the happiest place on earth✨ @disneyland A post shared by Stassia (@lovestassia) on Aug 18, 2018 at 6:44pm PDT

Stassia is actually pretty damn fine herself. All of this is relatively moot as Marcus dumped her during a clinic visit while Brooke was being as petty as humanly possible, creating one of the most comedic moments in reality TV history. Anyway, take a look at what all the fuss was about by enjoying a few pics of Stassia in all her glory.