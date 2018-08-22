Lean On Me: A Gallery Of Women Romantically Linked To Future
Women Who Dated Future
Well, it looks like Future Hendrix has finally settled down and found the one. He’s had quite a history of baby mommas, celebrity relationships and one-night stands that have all gotten different levels of notoriety. There are some obvious names but some you may have forgotten. So who are they?
Take a look and see what all Future went through to get to where he is now: TRUEEEEE LOVE!
Ciara – Future most infamously has a child with Ciara
Larsa Pippen – This bizarre story of Future dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife captivated the internet and weirded everyone out
Blac Chyna – She got Future tatted on her hand so he must have laid that a$$ out
Jourdan Dunn – She was Future’s date at the Met Gala but it’s unknown what became of it
Aaleeyah Petty – She was rumored to be with Future when he was with Ciara. Messy.
India J – They have a child together
Jessica Smith – They have a child from 2001
Brittni Mealy – He’s finally settled down with Brittni and is cutting his past life off forever. For real.