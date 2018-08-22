Lean On Me: A Gallery Of Women Romantically Linked To Future

- By Bossip Staff
Women Who Dated Future

Well, it looks like Future Hendrix has finally settled down and found the one. He’s had quite a history of baby mommas, celebrity relationships and one-night stands that have all gotten different levels of notoriety. There are some obvious names but some you may have forgotten. So who are they?

Take a look and see what all Future went through to get to where he is now: TRUEEEEE LOVE!

Ciara – Future most infamously has a child with Ciara

Larsa Pippen – This bizarre story of Future dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife captivated the internet and weirded everyone out

Blac Chyna – She got Future tatted on her hand so he must have laid that a$$ out

Jourdan Dunn – She was Future’s date at the Met Gala but it’s unknown what became of it

Barbie Beach 🏄🏽‍♀️👙💗@prettylittlething bikini

A post shared by Aaleeyah Petty (@aaleeyahpetty) on

Aaleeyah Petty – She was rumored to be with Future when he was with Ciara. Messy.

India J – They have a child together

    Jessica Smith – They have a child from 2001

    Joie Chavis – She is currently knocked up thanks to Fewtch and his shenanigans

    Brittni Mealy – He’s finally settled down with Brittni and is cutting his past life off forever. For real.

