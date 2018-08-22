Post Malone’s Private Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing After Blowing Out Two Tires At Takeoff

Post Malone’s Private Jet Makes Emergency Crash Landing

Post Malone just dodged a pretty scary situation on board his private plane.

The rapper was leaving NYC hot on the heels of his performance with Aerosmith at the MTV VMA’s last night, when according to TMZ, two of the plane’s tires blew out shortly after takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The plane operator, of course, sensed an issue immediately and began to circle the airport to burn off fuel in anticipation of a controlled crash landing.

After a while of circling that airport, the plane was rerouted to Stewart Airport in Orange County, NY, where it made a landing on its broken gear.

Thankfully neither post, the crew, or any of the other 15 passengers on board the plane were hurt. And it appears that the rapper remains in good spirits after that brush with danger.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

We tease him over here, but we’re certainly glad he’s okay! Which ones of you weirdos were out here wishing death on Posty?

Getty/TMZ/Twitter