True Or False: Was Blac Chyna Turned Away From The VMAs After Strutting The Red Carpet Nearly Nude?

Blac Chyna Reportedly Turned Away At The VMA Door

The VMAs didn’t get off to the greatest start for Blac Chyna, despite the fact that (or because?)her bestie, her baby daddy, and her other child’s auntie were all on the scene. Chyna turned heads when she arrived to Radio City Music Hall with a barely-there dress covering her copious curves.

However, an eyewitness from The Source reports that after she was done flaunting her cheek-exposing evening wear on the carpet, she got treated like stranger danger when it was time to enter the building for the actual award proceedings. They caught video of Chy catching a bit of heat from security and storming off in a huff…

Now, we aren’t too sure what that was all about, but Chyna clearly pulled some strings and made it inside the building at some point. She was pictured sitting in the audience right next to her bestie Amber Rose later in the evening:

Hey, we’ve been to the red carpet for the VMAs a few times, so we know firsthand that she had to have had some sort of invite or credentials to be allowed onto the premises in the first place. So it’s odd that she would get any type of friction at the door when it was time to get in.

Hmm…Kylie, what’s good?

Getty